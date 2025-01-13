More On Festival Unbound's Big Read Discussion #2 with Stephanie Powell Watts

Author and professor Stephanie Powell Watts talks about the upcoming second book discussion for Touchstone Theatre's Big Read initiative about Rebekah Taussig's 'Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary, Resilient, Disabled Body.' Stephanie discusses the focus for the discussion — what is ableism, and how does it show itself in today's culture?

The second book discussion for Touchstone Theatre's Big Read initiative takes place on Tuesday, January 14 at 6:00pm at the Bethlehem Area Public Library.

(Original air-date: 1/10/25)