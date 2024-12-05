More About Festival Unbound's Big Read Book Discussion #1 with Stephanie Powell Watts

Author and professor Stephanie Powell Watts talks about the upcoming first book discussion for Touchstone Theatre's Big Read initiative about Rebekah Taussig's 'Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary, Resilient, Disabled Body.' Stephanie discusses the overarching theme of the book and the discussion — what is normal and why do we force categorization of ourselves in that mold?

The first book discussion for Touchstone Theatre's Big Read initiative takes place on Tuesday, December 10 at 6:30pm at the Bethlehem Area Public Library.

(Original air-date: 12/5/24)