King Solomon Hicks Prepares for 2024 Reading Blues Fest Performance

WDIY's Jack Adams talks with 29 year-old New York City-based blues guitarist and singer and King Solomon Hicks ahead of his performance at the 2024 Reading Blues Fest.

Hicks discusses why he likes performing in Pennsylvania, some of the other blues musicians he's shared the stage with recently, "taking class" with the Guess Who's Burton Cummings, and more.

King Solomon Hoick performs at the 7th Annual Reading Blues Fest with Ally Venable on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading's Grand Ballroom. Tickets and information are available at the Reading Blues Fest website.

(Original air-date: 11/16/2024)