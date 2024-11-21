© 2024
King Solomon Hicks Prepares for 2024 Reading Blues Fest Performance

WDIY | By Jack Adams
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST
Doug Hardesty
/
Contributed photo

WDIY's Jack Adams talks with 29 year-old New York City-based blues guitarist and singer and King Solomon Hicks ahead of his performance at the 2024 Reading Blues Fest.

Hicks discusses why he likes performing in Pennsylvania, some of the other blues musicians he's shared the stage with recently, "taking class" with the Guess Who's Burton Cummings, and more.

King Solomon Hoick performs at the 7th Annual Reading Blues Fest with Ally Venable on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading's Grand Ballroom. Tickets and information are available at the Reading Blues Fest website.

(Original air-date: 11/16/2024)
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewKing Solomon HicksReading Blues Fest
Jack Adams
Born and raised in Allentown, Pa, Jack has been an avid drummer/singer in the rock, R&B, and blues genres. He is a longtime board member of the Lehigh Valley Blues Network. You can catch Jack serving as a frequent MC at various events throughout the tri-state area. Jack has been a programmer at WDIY since 2010, hosting Bluesville on Saturdays from 3 to 5 pm.
See stories by Jack Adams
