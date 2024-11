Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Steve Brosky joins Carlos Benjamin in the studio to perform live and talk about his upcoming show at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, raising money for a new film based on his life.

Tickets and information for Broksy's show at Godfrey Daniels are available here.

(Original air-date: 11/8/2024)