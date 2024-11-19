Where the Celestial Meets the Divine: Bach Choir's Christopher Jackson Previews Heavenly Christmas

Karen El-Chaar talks with Dr. Christopher Jackson, Conductor and Artistic Director of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem about their upcoming concerts for the Christmas season, Heavenly Christmas.

The two shows will feature a new work by Philadelphia-based composer Kile Smith, alongside timeless classics by J.S. Bach. Smith’s The Consolation of Apollo blends the awe-inspiring 1968 Apollo 8 broadcast with profound sixth-century reflections of Boethius. The concerts will also premiere a new carol by Smith, inspired by a Moravian Hymn text, connecting to our historical roots. Complementing these contemporary works, the Bach Choir will present Bach’s festive cantata BWV 1, How Brightly Shines the Morning Star.

The concerts for Heavenly Christmas will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Allentown on Saturday December 7 at 4 PM, and First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem on Sunday, December 8 at 4 PM. There will also be a livestream option. More information is available at the Bach Choir website.

(Original air-date: 11/18/2024)