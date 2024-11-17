PA Sinfonia's Paul Chou Discusses 'Johannes & Clara' Concert
Paul Chou, conductor and music director of the Pennsylvania Sinfoia Orchestra discusses PSO's latest concert, Johannes & Clara, at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown on Saturday, November 16th.
The concert features pianist Luiz Gustavo Carvalho and will include two pieces:
- Clara Schumann - Piano concerto in A minor, Op. 7
- Johannes Brahms - Serenade No. 2 in A major, Op.16
More information about the show and the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra is available at the PSO's website.
(Original air-date: 11/13/2024)