PA Sinfonia's Paul Chou Discusses 'Johannes & Clara' Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published November 17, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST
Paul Chou conducting.
Mary Liz Colley
/
Contributed Photo

Paul Chou, conductor and music director of the Pennsylvania Sinfoia Orchestra discusses PSO's latest concert, Johannes & Clara, at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown on Saturday, November 16th.

The concert features pianist​​ Luiz Gustavo Carvalho and will include two pieces:

  • Clara Schumann - Piano concerto in A minor,​ Op. 7
  • Johannes Brahms - Serenade No. 2 in A major, Op.16

More information about the show and the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra is available at the PSO's website.

(Original air-date: 11/13/2024)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
