PA Sinfonia's Paul Chou Discusses 'Johannes & Clara' Concert

Paul Chou, conductor and music director of the Pennsylvania Sinfoia Orchestra discusses PSO's latest concert, Johannes & Clara, at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown on Saturday, November 16th.

The concert features pianist​​ Luiz Gustavo Carvalho and will include two pieces:



Clara Schumann - Piano concerto in A minor,​ Op. 7

Johannes Brahms - Serenade No. 2 in A major, Op.16

More information about the show and the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra is available at the PSO's website.

(Original air-date: 11/13/2024)