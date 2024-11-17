Jazz Musician Ben Rosenblum Prepares to Bring His Accordion-Infused Nebula Project to Miller Symphony Hall

Having an accordion featured in jazz is not something you hear very often, but that is the forte of Ben Rosenblum, who was preparing for his return trip to Miller Symphony Hall for the Jazz Upstairs Series on Friday, October 25 with his sextet, The Nebula Project.

WDIY's Bill Dautremont-Smith talked with the Roesmblum before the pianist, accordionist, composer, and bandleader's Jazz Upstairs concert, the unconventional instrumentation and the musicians in the band, and the multiple influences from around the globe that have become defining features of their music.

More information about Rosenblum is available at his website, and more information about Miller Symphony Hall's Jazz Upstairs Series can be found at the Miller Symphony Hall website.

(Original air-date: 10/22/2024)

