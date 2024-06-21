© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Previewing Blues, Brews, and Barbecue 2024 with Brittney Ciardi

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:11 PM EDT
The Lehigh Valley Chamber's Brittney Ciardi (left) with WDIY Operations Director Neil Hever (right) discussing this year's Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival.

Brittney Ciardi, Senior Vice President of Allentown Initiatives for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce joins WDIY's Neil Hever to preview everything that's in store for the 16th Annual Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival in Allentown on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The internationally acclaimed blues superstar, Nikki Hill, heads this year's festival with the multi-award winning Ghost Town Blues Band opening. In addition to the headlining acts, Lehigh Valley favorites such as the Craig Thatcher Band, Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen, Bryant Brothers, Mississippi Pig Farmers, and more will be performing.

The event is free to attend and runs from 12 to 10 p.m. in downtown Allentown. The festival is presented by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance in partnership with the Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the City of Allentown.

More information about Blues, Brews, and Barbecue is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 6/20/2024)
Tags
WDIY Headlines Blues Brews & BarbequeCity of AllentownBluesInterviewLive
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
See stories by Neil Hever