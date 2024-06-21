Previewing Blues, Brews, and Barbecue 2024 with Brittney Ciardi

Brittney Ciardi, Senior Vice President of Allentown Initiatives for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce joins WDIY's Neil Hever to preview everything that's in store for the 16th Annual Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival in Allentown on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The internationally acclaimed blues superstar, Nikki Hill, heads this year's festival with the multi-award winning Ghost Town Blues Band opening. In addition to the headlining acts, Lehigh Valley favorites such as the Craig Thatcher Band, Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen, Bryant Brothers, Mississippi Pig Farmers, and more will be performing.

The event is free to attend and runs from 12 to 10 p.m. in downtown Allentown. The festival is presented by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance in partnership with the Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the City of Allentown.

More information about Blues, Brews, and Barbecue is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 6/20/2024)