Quakertown Teachers Lock In Improved Contract | WDIY Local News

After several months of negotiations, the Quakertown Community School District (QCSD) and the Quakertown Community Education Association (QCEA) reached an agreement on a new contract for district staff. A press release from the district announced that the contract was ratified during a special meeting at the end of May.

District staff including teachers, psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses, nurse assistants, part-time employees, and long-term substitutes will see improvements to benefits and work hours.

The district noted the increasingly competitive market for the included positions, especially teachers, and highlighted its commitment to attracting and retaining staff. With the new agreement, the QCSD hopes to remain competitive on a statewide level.

Improvements to the contract include a raise in starting teacher salary to just over $60,000 within five years and an overall salary increase to a competitive rate both locally and across the state. The number of teacher workdays has been reduced and extra professional development days have been added. This revision seeks to “better facilitate student instruction and provide flexibility for teachers.”

QCEA members will increase their contributions to prescription drug plan coverage, per the agreement, to balance some of the increased costs.

School Board President Todd Hippauf called the contract a “win, win, win.” Teachers will receive competitive salaries, the school board will be able to properly balance the budget for the coming years, and the community will be able to rely on experienced teachers to educate their children.

The contract was finalized before the previous one ended. It will take effect on July 1.