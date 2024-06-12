St. Luke's Continues Annual Summer Meal Program | WDIY Local News

Every summer, St. Luke’s provides nutritious meals to children in Allentown and Quakertown. The Summer Meals Program seeks to prevent kids from going hungry over the summer; this is particularly an issue for those whose only meals of the day during the school year are at school.

According to a press release from St. Luke’s University Health Network, their Summer Meals Program will return for a sixth year as the need persists.

The program was originally created in response to findings from the Network’s Community Health Needs Assessment showing that more than half of students in Allentown and Quakertown are eligible for free and reduced lunches during the school year.

Kelsey Gasper, the Network Initiatives Coordinator, says the summer program helps to limit the gap in food access for these students.

Both programs will run from June 10 through August 23, except on July 4, every Monday through Friday from noon to 2 PM.

In Allentown, lunches can be picked up at the Hearts in Service (H.I.S.) Center next to Allentown Central Catholic High School. In Quakertown, lunches will be distributed at Free Fall Action Sports Energy Center on Main Street.

At both locations, fresh produce will be distributed every Tuesday. Bags of non-perishable food will be available every Friday for families to share over the weekend.

St. Luke’s Department of Community Health received the 2023 Gold-Level Turnip the Beet Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its summer meals program. This is the highest level of recognition for outstanding summer meal program sponsors. The St. Luke’s program is one of two recipients nationwide and the only one in Pennsylvania.