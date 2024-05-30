Allentown Police Receive Federal Funding for New Tech | WDIY Local News

State Representative Susan Wild joined Allentown Police, Mayor Matt Tuerk, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, and District Attorney Gavin Holihan Tuesday to tout new investments in the City’s police department.

At a press conference, the leaders announced $963,000 in federal funds for the Police Department, which will be used to buy new cruisers and upgrade technology used at crime scenes and in illegal drug processing. New technology will also create innovation in investigating vehicle crashes.

Representative Wild and Senator Casey secured the funds from this fiscal year’s government funding bill.

Local police officers work tirelessly every day to protect the community, said Representative Wild Tuesday morning. She emphasized the ability of this funding and similar investments in local law enforcement to protect not only the safety of the officers, but also of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Leaders believe the investment in new police cars will aid the City’s goal of reducing traffic accidents. Last month, Allentown announced its Safe Streets for All Project, which paired with their recently-adopted Vision Zero Policy seeks to eliminate all traffic-related injuries and fatalities by 2030.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca says he wants his officers to be well-equipped and prepared for any situation. He hopes providing new methods of doing the job and improving working conditions will lead to more motivation and a safer community.