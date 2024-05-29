New "Parknership" Will Fund Allentown Improvements | WDIY Local News

Since 2019, the City of Allentown has been working with the Harry C. Trexler Trust to explore the possibility of an organization to assist in parks and recreation.

After extensive research into needs and feasibility, the City is now seeing the birth of the Allentown Parknership, which will raise funds to increase the value of the local park system, according to a press release.

The independent, community-driven not-for-profit organization will work with the City to improve the 44 parks and playgrounds spread around the area. Recreation programs will also be created based on determined community and resident needs.

The Allentown Parknership’s main function is to develop partnerships that allow them to fundraise and seek out grants vital to a comprehensive plan. Although the Parknership was officially announced and launched on Wednesday, the plan for projects and initiatives will be developed in the coming months with City and resident involvement.

Jamie Musselman, a charter board member of The Allentown Parknership, says the local parks are already great, but the new organization will allow people to express their love for the parks more than ever before.

Allentown’s park system stands out, according to Mayor Matt Tuerk, who says the parks “deserve our attention and our investment.” He elaborated that resources the community seeks through the parks changes as the community itself changes.

The Allentown Parknership work could include providing new facilities or equipment, park improvement projects, and restorations. Programs for residents of all ages could also be created.

The organization will not take on any current responsibilities of the City or its employees, and it will not fund existing maintenance or programs. Additionally, it will seek to enhance the parks and their staff rather than taking from the City’s budget.