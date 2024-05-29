Charter Arts Students Create Musikfest Lineup | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in South Bethlehem provides a comprehensive education in the arts, with classes in dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, and more.

In one of the classes they offer, Communications and Media Studies, the students are tasked with choosing and announcing a line-up of artists to perform during a block at Musikfest called “Charter Arts at Musikfest.”

ArtsQuest’s Musikfest Marketing program has been guiding sophomores since 2013. Designed to teach students hands-on marketing skills and provide them with real-world work experience, the program is led by Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer and Manager of the ArtsQuest center.

On Wednesday, the sophomores hosted a student-led press conference to announce their choices. The student PR team of Malaika Khan, Lillie Gensel, and Danica Dollenger, told attendees first about the knowledge and insights they had gained through the process.

Their lineup consists of four bands and artists:



12 PM - Honey Wild from Fort Lee, NJ

1 PM - Brendan Brisk Band from Wilkes-Barre, PA

2 PM - Powder Valley Bang from Allentown, PA

3 PM - Wynton Existing from Clarksville, TN

The artists will perform on Sunday, August 4 at the Plaza Tropical Stage. More information can be found at musikfest.org.