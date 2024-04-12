© 2024
Eight ASO Members Discuss Beethoven's Ninth

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:11 PM EDT
Allentown Symphony Orchestra members at WDIY. Their performance of "Beethoven's Ninth" takes place on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 at Miller Symphony Hall.

Karen El-Chaar looks at Allentown Symphony Orchestra's final concert of their 2023-24 season at Miller Symphony Hall, "Beethoven's Ninth."

Joining Karen is Maestra Diane Wittry, composer Joe Jackson, chorus master Eduardo Azzatti, baritone soloist Enrico Lagasca, tenor Matthew Swensen, mezzo soprano Margaret Mezzacappa, soprano Meredith Hoffman-Thomson, and conducting fellow Dana Zambric.

They discuss what's in store for the concert, a world premiere commission from rising star composer Joe Jackson, Diane Wittry's own "Ode to Joy" fanfare she was inspired to compose, the El Sistema Lehigh Valley program, and more.

ASO's concert will take place on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 14 at 2 PM. Tickets and more information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 4/11/2024)
