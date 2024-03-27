Eagles Star's Charity Game Returning to Coca-Cola Park | WDIY Local News

For the past two years, Devonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles has held the Devonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball Game at Allentown’s Coca-Cola Park. A press release recently announced its return for a third year this summer.

After its first two years, the celebrity softball game has become a highly anticipated event for the Lehigh Valley. Filled with entertainment, excitement, rivalry, philanthropy, and more, the day is sure to pack the stadium.

Devonta Smith was drafted tenth overall in 2021 and has quickly become a star for the Philadelphia Eagles. With seven touchdowns and over a thousand yards for the second year in a row during the 2023 season, he’s recognized as one of the top wide receivers in the entire league. Prior to his professional career, he attended and played football at the University of Alabama, where he became the first receiver to win the coveted Heisman Trophy since 1991.

Realizing the Lehigh Valley’s intimate connection with the city of Philadelphia, Smith has emphasized his excitement to bring his annual charity game to the area. Not only did Lehigh University host the Eagles’ summer training camp for two decades, but the number of Eagles fans in the greater Lehigh Valley is very clear to Smith.

Names of other participants in the game have yet to be released, but fellow Eagles teammates, NFL players and alumni, and other celebrities can be expected to make up the list.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 29, with gates opening at 11 AM. A Home Run Derby will begin at noon and the softball game is scheduled for 1 PM.

Tickets are available now and are expected to go quickly on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs website or at devontasmithsoftball.com.