Quakertown Unveils New Multi-Use Field | WDIY Local News

The official unveiling of Quakertown Community School District’s new multi-purpose field was celebrated during an exciting community event on Friday.

A press release shared the excitement of the day. A crowd made up of students, athletes, parents, school board members, and administrators flocked to the site next to the Sixth Grade Center on the corner of S. 9th Street and Main Street.

Head varsity baseball coach Jonathan Pallone opened the ceremony with brief remarks, thanking the district for prioritizing the creation of the new field. It was needed, he explained, so athletic programs could have “a place to call their own during those crucial months of March and early April.”

Quakertown’s superintendent Dr. Matthew Friedman went on to emphasize the importance of the field, which he called “a symbol of our commitment to providing students with the resources and facilities they need to thrive” rather than just a “patch of grass or turf.”

Endless hours of planning and work went into the creation of the field, with collaboration between the community, school administrators and board members, and stakeholders.

The state-of-the-art field will be used for baseball, field hockey, and soccer. The grass is artificial turf, and new lighting will mean games can stretch into the evening.

A drainage issue had to be resolved to make the field suitable for athletic and recreational use due to its original position in a low-lying area. Future costs will be cut due to the field’s minimal need for maintenance. Its location within walking distance of the high school only sweetens the deal.

The first high school varsity baseball game immediately followed the ribbon cutting. A ceremonial first pitch was thrown by the Board of School Directors, the national anthem was performed by the high school Varsity Singers, and the marching band performed “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” truly making the event one of community involvement.