© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
❄️ Support WDIY's 2023 Year-End Membership Drive with a donation today. Tap here or call 610-758-8810. ❄️

Cedar Crest to Host Best-Selling Author | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST

NYT Best-selling author, TV host & public speaker Brad Meltzer joins Let’s Play Books Co. for the book release of I AM RUTH BADER GINSBURG on Tuesday, January 9, at Cedar Crest College, according to a press release.

The 2024 National Tour for the children’s book also celebrates 10 YEARS of the bestselling Ordinary People Change the World series! The event is free to the public; however, tickets are required.

Meltzer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of adult thrillers like (The Escape Artist) and (The Lightening Rod). He also helped find the missing 9/11 flag with his History Channel television show Brad Meltzer’s Lost History.

The event will be held at Cedar Crest Colleges’ Alumnae Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9th. You can secure your free tickets by going towww.letsplaybooks.com and search the events page. Meltzer will be signing books as well. You can pre-order books through Let’s Play Books.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Brad MeltzerI Am Ruth Bader GinsburgOrdinary People Change the World seriesLet's Play Books Co.AuthorBooksbook signingCedar Crest College
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
See stories by Mike Flynn
Related Content