Cedar Crest to Host Best-Selling Author | WDIY Local News

NYT Best-selling author, TV host & public speaker Brad Meltzer joins Let’s Play Books Co. for the book release of I AM RUTH BADER GINSBURG on Tuesday, January 9, at Cedar Crest College, according to a press release.

The 2024 National Tour for the children’s book also celebrates 10 YEARS of the bestselling Ordinary People Change the World series! The event is free to the public; however, tickets are required.

Meltzer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of adult thrillers like (The Escape Artist) and (The Lightening Rod). He also helped find the missing 9/11 flag with his History Channel television show Brad Meltzer’s Lost History.

The event will be held at Cedar Crest Colleges’ Alumnae Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9th. You can secure your free tickets by going towww.letsplaybooks.com and search the events page. Meltzer will be signing books as well. You can pre-order books through Let’s Play Books.

