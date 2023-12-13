© 2023
Disaster Proclamation Extended to Allow Continued I-95 Work | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST
Pennsylvania Governor's Office

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed H.R. 279 on Tuesday, extending the emergency disaster proclamation for I-95.

According to a press release, the bill authored by Representative Anthony Bellmon of Philadelphia allows work to continue on the overpass that collapsed over the summer due to a fire.

The collapse happened when a tanker truck carrying gasoline lost control while exiting the highway. The truck crashed and caught fire, causing reconstruction to be required for a portion of both the north and southbound lanes.

Governor Josh Shapiro declared a disaster emergency on June 12. This proclamation was extended twice already. H.R. 279 extends it for a third time.

Representative Bellmon explained that the bridge’s collapse and the subsequent work on that portion of the highway has had a major impact on Philadelphia. He says extra time is vital to ensure that the construction is done properly and no other catastrophes occur in the future.

The resolution will head to the State Senate for concurrence.
