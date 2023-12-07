WDIY Executive Director Greg Capogna to Retire in February 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Executive Director Greg Capogna has expressed his intention to retire in February 2024 after five years in his position and more than 48 years in commercial and public radio.

Capogna spearheaded the growth of the public radio station, which has served the Lehigh Valley with locally produced content for 28 years, by focusing on strengthening its community content.

Additionally, Capogna has dramatically expanded the station's reach by introducing a new WDIY mobile app, upping the power of the broadcast signal, and increasing the number of programs available on the world's major podcast platforms.

"After a lifetime in commercial radio, I came to WDIY to embrace Community Public Radio and build on our leading community reputation," said Capogna. "I feel good about what we have achieved, and it is time for me to enjoy some family time in New Orleans and hand over a highly successful organization to new leadership."

"Greg has transformed our station," said WDIY Board Chair Karen El-Chaar. "We have a solid financial base and award-winning programs heard in more places than ever. In addition, our music and community programming has never been more vital. He kept us on the air during the pandemic with remote program production and securing additional funding. He leaves us in a powerful position to continue to grow our audience, broaden our programming, and support our mission.

Capogna is leaving a legacy of achievement with his leadership. The WDIY team has won 25 awards in the past two years from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and the Keystone Media Awards, including the coveted Keystone Media Award "Outstanding News Operation" Radio II Division twice, making it the most awarded Pennsylvania radio station outside of the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh markets.

The station has also attracted prominent community figures as on-air hosts and cemented strategic relationships with key community leaders. It produces 21 long-form community programs, with every episode available on all popular podcasting platforms, the WDIY mobile app, and at wdiy.org.

WDIY has over 120 volunteers producing 80 public affairs, news, and music programs. The station also has strategic partnerships with over 60 local non-profit organizations and major music venues in the Lehigh Valley. “These are exciting times for WDIY as we approach our milestone 30th year," added El-Chaar.

The WDIY Board of Directors has initiated a search for Capogna’s successor and expects to introduce the new leader in February 2024.