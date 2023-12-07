Four LVHN Locations Join Exclusive List | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Health Network is receiving recognition for providing high-quality care to new mothers and their babies.

A press release announced that the U.S. News & World Report gave LVHN’s Cedar Crest, Muhlenberg, Pocono, and Hazleton campuses high performance designations for maternity care for 2023-24. The network’s four locations are the only hospitals in the region to receive the honor.

Amanda Flicker, MD, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at LVHN, expressed her pleasure at the tremendous honor. She praised the network’s “compassionate care at each step of pregnancy and postpartum.”

LVHN says it prides itself on its continual learning and training that gives their team the knowledge they need to make informed and lifesaving decisions. They refer to their care as evidence and team-based, creating a working environment where all members of the team play a vital role.

The Lehigh Valley locations have also received Magnet recognitions, which honors hospitals with nurses who demonstrate excellence. Only 8% of hospitals receive this recognition.

The U.S. News & World Report ranking is based on measures like C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breastfeeding rates, early elective delivery rates, and birthing-friendly practices.

680 hospitals nationwide were examined. Less than half that applied for the recognition received the high performance designation, putting LVHN on a very exclusive list.