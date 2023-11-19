Easton's Chris Cummings Premieres Two Songs Off His Upcoming Album

Arnie Lichten welcomes Easton-based drummer and songwriter Chris Cummings to the WDIY studios to premiere two songs off his upcoming new album, Chris Cummings & The Way.

The album's first two singles, "Dreams" and "I'm Still Alive," are available now on streaming platforms as well as for purchase digitally. The full album will be released digitally on Cummings' website on Christmas Eve with plans for a full release along with an accompanying documentary in January, 2024.

Cummings will be drumming with the Dave Goddess Group at Godfrey Daniels on Friday, November 24, 2023. Tickets and information for the concert are available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

(Original air-date: 10/30/2023)