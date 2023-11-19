© 2023
Easton's Chris Cummings Premieres Two Songs Off His Upcoming Album

WDIY | By Arnie Lichten
Published November 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
Arnie Lichten welcomes Easton-based drummer and songwriter Chris Cummings to the WDIY studios to premiere two songs off his upcoming new album, Chris Cummings & The Way.

The album's first two singles, "Dreams" and "I'm Still Alive," are available now on streaming platforms as well as for purchase digitally. The full album will be released digitally on Cummings' website on Christmas Eve with plans for a full release along with an accompanying documentary in January, 2024.

Cummings will be drumming with the Dave Goddess Group at Godfrey Daniels on Friday, November 24, 2023. Tickets and information for the concert are available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

(Original air-date: 10/30/2023)
Arnie Lichten
Arnie Lichten started broadcasting back in the days of steam powered radio on WJRH in Easton. Leaving the Lehigh Valley for the bright lights and massive audiences of Briarcliff Manor, New York, he spent some time on WRNW, where Howard Stern got his start. Wildly divergent careers followed, and Arnie moved back to the Lehigh Valley, doing shows on WMUH before moving to WDIY. He began hosting Jazz Junction on Friday nights and later moved into his current role as regular Monday afternoon host of The Blend.
