Wegmans Partners with Law Enforcement for Prescription Drop-Off | WDIY Local News

Wegmans announced their partnership with law enforcement agencies for a prescription medication drop-off this weekend.

According to a press release, the program is taking place in six states at forty-one Wegmans store locations. The event will be free and anonymous, giving people the chance to drop off medications no questions asked.

The announcement explains that while prescription medicines are vital to the health of so many Americans, expired or unused medications can be dangerous to keep in homes because of their “high susceptibility to diversion, misuse, and overdoses.” More than half of first time abuses of prescription medicines occur because the individual took them from friends or relatives without asking.

Rates of prescription drug abuse, and accidental poisoning or overdoses, are extremely high nationwide. This prescription drop-off event will give community members the ability to “remove potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes.”

The drop-off event will take place on Saturday, October 28, between 10 AM and 2 PM.

Here in the Lehigh Valley, medications can be taken to one of three locations:



Allentown Wegmans, located at 3900 Tilghman Street

Nazareth Wegmans, located at 3791 Easton Nazareth Highway

Bethlehem Wegmans, located at 500 Wegmans Drive

Other participating locations can be found throughout Pennsylvania in Collegeville, Concordville, Harrisburg, King of Prussia, Lancaster, State College, Warrington, Wilkes Barre, and Williamsport.

Only pills and patches will be accepted during the drop-off. No liquids, needles, or sharp objects will be taken.