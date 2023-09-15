WDIY's Shamus McGroggan Receives Forty Under 40 Award
Lehigh Valley Business held the award ceremony for their annual Forty Under 40 awards on Thursday at DeSales University. WDIY membership and development director Shamus McGroggan was one of the young professionals who was honored.
According to Lehigh Valley Business, Forty Under 40 recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have been successful in the Greater Lehigh Valley area. Honorees, selected by the Lehigh Valley Business leadership team, were chosen based on professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.
“This year’s Forty Under 40 honorees juggle busy jobs, education and family, all while finding time to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of Lehigh Valley Business/BridgeTower Media. “They are dedicated to inspiring change and improving their communities. Lehigh Valley Business congratulates this year’s honorees.”
McGroggan has been WDIY's membership and development director since 2014. Throughout his tenure at Lehigh Valley Public Radio, McGroggan has helped WDIY grow its membership, weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and expand its online presence. He has also won four statewide professional broadcasting awards this year.
"It seems fitting that I ended up working at a station called WDIY because the D.I.Y. (do-it-yourself) ethic has always guided me."Shamus McGroggan
Outside of his membership and development role at WDIY, McGroggan works with his friend and colleague Matt Molchany to run Tape Swap Radio, which has organized benefit concerts for local nonprofit organizations, raising over $11,000 since 2015.
“It seems fitting that I ended up working at a station called WDIY because the D.I.Y. (do-it-yourself) ethic has always guided me,” he said. “What this has always meant to me is creating the change that you want to see and not waiting for others to forge a path. It also is tied together with a strong sense of community and the philosophy that a rising tide lifts all boats.”
A full list of the 2023 Forty Under 40 recipients is below.
- Jamie Anderson, NFI Industries
- David Anthony, Wells Fargo
- Jessica Bargilione, HNL Lab Medicine
- Lorraine Bolint, Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport/Joshi Hotel Group
- Ashley L. Coleman, Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center
- Amanda Cossman, Seven Generations Charter School
- Christian Didra, Spillman Farmer Architects
- Jessica Elliott, Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley
- Nanci Emiliani, European Wax Center
- Adam Fenstermaker, The Law Offices of John R. Hill & Associates
- Erin Frederick, Penn State Extension
- Natalie Frey, Blok Design Group
- Dannah Hartman, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania
- Ryan Hay, Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Mary Himmelberger, Barry Isett & Associates Inc.
- Nicole A. Hinkle, One Financial Services
- Katarah Jordan, Resurrected Community Development Corporation
- Jessica Kamensky, St. Luke’s Physician Group
- Fred Kenitz, Tyber Medical, LLC
- Michael Kleinschmidt, Tower Health - Reading Hospital
- Michael Koch, RKL LLP
- John Lamberti, Famous Smoke Shop
- Joseph Leeson III, Leeson & Leeson
- Brynn Levine, Keenan-Nagle Advertising
- Hillary Long, Citro Digital
- Katelyn Mack, LINC (Learning | Inclusion | Networking | Community)
- Frank Mastroianni, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Valley Partners
- Shamus McGroggan, WDIY 88.1 FM - Lehigh Valley Public Radio
- Matthew Newman, Guardian Life
- Allison Otto, Otto Psychological Associates, LLC
- Stephen Perun, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company
- Elyse Pillitteri, Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba, P.C.
- Lana Respes, LandCare USA, LLC
- Rachael Romig, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance + Just Breathe, Weddings & Events
- Kathryn Santana, ASR Media Productions
- Amanda Schumacher, Borton Lawson, a Verdantas Company
- Megan Thompson, Herbein + Company, Inc.
- Justin Torok, PhoenixFire Media
- Paul Troisi, Barley Snyder
- Crystal Yost, New Vitae Wellness and Recovery
Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source which began in 1989. It publishes breaking news daily on its website along with distributing a print and online edition. In addition to the Forty Under 40 awards, Lehigh Valley Business hosts seven other annual events, including Women of Influence and Icon Honors, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities.