WDIY's Shamus McGroggan Receives Forty Under 40 Award

Lehigh Valley Business held the award ceremony for their annual Forty Under 40 awards on Thursday at DeSales University. WDIY membership and development director Shamus McGroggan was one of the young professionals who was honored.

According to Lehigh Valley Business, Forty Under 40 recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have been successful in the Greater Lehigh Valley area. Honorees, selected by the Lehigh Valley Business leadership team, were chosen based on professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.

“This year’s Forty Under 40 honorees juggle busy jobs, education and family, all while finding time to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of Lehigh Valley Business/BridgeTower Media. “They are dedicated to inspiring change and improving their communities. Lehigh Valley Business congratulates this year’s honorees.”

McGroggan has been WDIY's membership and development director since 2014. Throughout his tenure at Lehigh Valley Public Radio, McGroggan has helped WDIY grow its membership, weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and expand its online presence. He has also won four statewide professional broadcasting awards this year.

Outside of his membership and development role at WDIY, McGroggan works with his friend and colleague Matt Molchany to run Tape Swap Radio, which has organized benefit concerts for local nonprofit organizations, raising over $11,000 since 2015.

“It seems fitting that I ended up working at a station called WDIY because the D.I.Y. (do-it-yourself) ethic has always guided me,” he said. “What this has always meant to me is creating the change that you want to see and not waiting for others to forge a path. It also is tied together with a strong sense of community and the philosophy that a rising tide lifts all boats.”

A full list of the 2023 Forty Under 40 recipients is below.



Jamie Anderson, NFI Industries

David Anthony, Wells Fargo

Jessica Bargilione, HNL Lab Medicine

Lorraine Bolint, Home2 Suites by Hilton Allentown-Bethlehem Airport/Joshi Hotel Group

Ashley L. Coleman, Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center

Amanda Cossman, Seven Generations Charter School

Christian Didra, Spillman Farmer Architects

Jessica Elliott, Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley

Nanci Emiliani, European Wax Center

Adam Fenstermaker, The Law Offices of John R. Hill & Associates

Erin Frederick, Penn State Extension

Natalie Frey, Blok Design Group

Dannah Hartman, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Ryan Hay, Lehigh Valley Health Network

Mary Himmelberger, Barry Isett & Associates Inc.

Nicole A. Hinkle, One Financial Services

Katarah Jordan, Resurrected Community Development Corporation

Jessica Kamensky, St. Luke’s Physician Group

Fred Kenitz, Tyber Medical, LLC

Michael Kleinschmidt, Tower Health - Reading Hospital

Michael Koch, RKL LLP

John Lamberti, Famous Smoke Shop

Joseph Leeson III, Leeson & Leeson

Brynn Levine, Keenan-Nagle Advertising

Hillary Long, Citro Digital

Katelyn Mack, LINC (Learning | Inclusion | Networking | Community)

Frank Mastroianni, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Valley Partners

Shamus McGroggan, WDIY 88.1 FM - Lehigh Valley Public Radio

Matthew Newman, Guardian Life

Allison Otto, Otto Psychological Associates, LLC

Stephen Perun, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company

Elyse Pillitteri, Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba, P.C.

Lana Respes, LandCare USA, LLC

Rachael Romig, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance + Just Breathe, Weddings & Events

Kathryn Santana, ASR Media Productions

Amanda Schumacher, Borton Lawson, a Verdantas Company

Megan Thompson, Herbein + Company, Inc.

Justin Torok, PhoenixFire Media

Paul Troisi, Barley Snyder

Crystal Yost, New Vitae Wellness and Recovery

Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source which began in 1989. It publishes breaking news daily on its website along with distributing a print and online edition. In addition to the Forty Under 40 awards, Lehigh Valley Business hosts seven other annual events, including Women of Influence and Icon Honors, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities.