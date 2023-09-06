Northampton County Projects Receive Federal Funding for Rural Energy Development | WDIY Local News

A pair of Northampton County projects will be receiving federal funding to help develop and improve renewable energy efforts in rural communities.

Congresswoman Susan Wild said Wednesday that the funding investments were made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

Northampton Community College has been awarded $100,000 to conduct 26 renewable energy assessments for rural businesses and agricultural producers. Wild’s office said these assessments will provide analysis to help reduce overall energy costs.

John Barkanic, senior technical consultant for the Emerging Technology Applications Center at NCC, said in a release that both the school and center were grateful for the funding.

“It’s vitally important we continue our work to grow private sector support for renewable energy to strengthen our energy independence as a nation,” he said.

Additionally, Aspen Industries in Mount Bethel, Northampton County, a wood stains and preservative business, received a $63,095 investment to purchase and install a 65-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system.

Wild and the USDA said the project is expected to save the business around $4,600 a year and will replace over 77,054 kilowatt hours per year, enough energy to power seven homes.

The local investments are part of a total $266 million the USDA awarded in loans and grants to 1,334 projects in 47 states, as well as Guam and Puerto Rico. The funding included money from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

“I’m delighted to see these investments for our community that will support clean energy development and lowering energy costs,” Wild said.

According to the department, REAP provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems, or to make energy efficiency improvements.

It also aims to boost the United States’ energy independence through investing in private sector renewable supply and making improvements to reduce demand.

The USDA said the program is also part of the Justice40 Initiative, which is working to ensure that 40% of benefits from certain federal investments reach communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment.

Since 2022, the USDA has made up to $1.3 billion available in REAP funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

(Original air-date: 9/6/23)