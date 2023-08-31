BASD Implements 'Proactive Safety and Security Measures' During Football Games | WDIY Local News

The Bethlehem Area School District has announced changes to its stadium policies, to improve security at football games.

BASD said it is taking “proactive safety and security measures” in cooperation with local police departments at all Liberty and Freedom High School football games at BASD Stadium.

According to a district release, school officials and police officers will be posted at all gates before and during games. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Purses and bags brought into the stadium must be clear and will be searched by ticket-takers. Backpacks and tote bags are not permitted. No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the stadium.

The district also said stadium safety announcements will be made via the public address system before and during the game.

Loitering will not be permitted, and spectators may not leave and re-enter the stadium except to comply with security requirements.

There will also be no ticket purchases or stadium admittance after halftime.

“We appreciate that these proactive, modern security measures may not always be convenient for spectators, but they are absolutely necessary to support the safety of our students, families, and community,” the district wrote.

According to published reports, last year a teenager was arrested at a game between Liberty and Easton Area High School, and found to be carrying a loaded handgun.

In a video explanation, BASD superintendent Dr. Jack Silva also encouraged attendees to look out for one another, and to report any suspicious activity to the assistant principals or officers at the gates.

“The only danger I want anyone to experience in the BASD Stadium, is the quarterback of the opposing team as he’s running from the Freedom and Liberty blitzes,” Silva said.

The Liberty Hurricanes will play at home vs. East Stroudsburg North on Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Freedom Patriots will welcome Parkland on Friday, also at 7 p.m.

(Original air-date: 8/31/23)