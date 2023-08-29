PA Broadband Authority Seeking Public Input on Expanding Internet Access | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley residents who are interested in providing feedback about broadband access will have a chance to do so this week.

The nonpartisan Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will host a public meeting on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Northampton Community College’s Folwer Center, 511 E. Third St., Bethlehem.

According to the authority, the public input will help the PBDA as it develops plans to close the “digital divide,” expands access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband internet, and supports digital skills enhancement.

A boxed meal will be provided to all participants during the meeting, and the authority encourages individuals interested in attending to register online to help with food ordering. Registration is not required to attend.

The PBDA was established in 2021 as an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to create a statewide broadband plan and distribute federal and state money for internet expansion efforts.

In June, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania will receive $1.16 billion to expand broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities that lack access.

They money comes from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, and is part of President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

The authority is currently working on a five-year action plan for the state’s allocated funding.

A release from Shapiro’s office said Pennsylvania is expected to receive the funding in 2024, and the PBDA intends to start awarding subgrants to approved applicants that same year.

In a July statement, Shapiro said more than 276,000 households, businesses, schools, and libraries across Pennsylvania lack broadband access entirely, and another 52,000 have only unreliable access.

Pennsylvania has received over $1.5 billion in funding allocations for broadband. In addition to the BEAD funding, the state also received $279 million through the Capital Projects Fund and $6.6 million in federal planning funds in 2022.

