Lafayette College Reduces Common App Activities to Improve Accessibility, Inclusivity | WDIY Local News

A local college is limiting the number of activities it will consider for new applicants, in the name of equity and improved accessibility.

Lafayette College recently announced that it will only consider up to six activities on the Common App, rather than the 10 available through the application form.

The form is used by high school students to apply to over 1,000 colleges and universities. Common App released its 2023-2024 application on Aug. 1.

In a statement, Lafayette President Nicole Hurd said the current application can suggest to students and family that “quantity matters more than quality, that getting into college is about filling in blanks.”

“Suggesting that students should pursue 10 activities while in high school and producing a great academic record does not make good sense to us,” Hurd said.

“We want to make it clear to students that what matters to us are the activities and passions in which they are deeply invested.”

Lafayette said its decision is part of its commitment to making college more accessible, and the application process more inclusive.

Lafayette President for Enrollment Management Forrest Stuart noted that while some students may have opportunities to be involved in a number of activities, “more and more students find their ability to spread themselves across a number of activities to be limited due to family, economic, and other obligations.”

As a college dedicated to helping students find affirmation and agency through this stressful application process, we are excited for students to share with us what matters most to them,” he said.

The college said that it is working with Common App to share its findings on limiting the number of student submissions.

The organization’s President and CEO Jenny Rickard said the focus of the activities section “should always be on the substance of the activities rather than the number.”

She added that Common App appreciates Lafayette’s efforts, “to create a more equitable admissions process.”

Lafayette’s Early Decision I deadline is November 15, while its Regular Decision and Early Decision II deadlines are Jan.15.

