The Nighthawks' Mark Wenner Talks 'Slant Six', Blast Furnace Blues Festival and More

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published July 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Mark Wenner plays the harmonica.
Linda Parker
/
thenighthawks.com
Contributed photo

Harmonica player and vocalist Mark Wenner from Washington, D.C.-based blues and roots rock band The Nighthawks talks with Carlos Benjamin about the band's new EP, Slant Six; upcoming performance at the Blast Furnance Blues Festival in Bethlehem; stories from the bands' 51 years; and more.

The Blast Furnace Blues Festival returns to SteelStacks in Bethlehem from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. The Nighthawks perform on Saturday, July 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. More information is available at the SteelStacks website.

(Original air-date: 7/21/2023)

Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays from 3 to 5 pm. Prior to this, he was a 20-year host of The Blend, where he focused on new adult alternative music, including a weekly Rockabilly Roundup feature for five years. Carlos has hosted numerous performers for interviews and live on-air performances. His radio experience pre-dates WDIY, covering the explosive 80s music scene. He created and produced WDIY’s Culture Calendar for 10 years and continues to be plugged into the regional live music scene, extending that experience beyond the Lehigh Valley, most recently in Austin, Texas.
