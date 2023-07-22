The Nighthawks' Mark Wenner Talks 'Slant Six', Blast Furnace Blues Festival and More

Harmonica player and vocalist Mark Wenner from Washington, D.C.-based blues and roots rock band The Nighthawks talks with Carlos Benjamin about the band's new EP, Slant Six; upcoming performance at the Blast Furnance Blues Festival in Bethlehem; stories from the bands' 51 years; and more.

The Blast Furnace Blues Festival returns to SteelStacks in Bethlehem from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. The Nighthawks perform on Saturday, July 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. More information is available at the SteelStacks website.

(Original air-date: 7/21/2023)