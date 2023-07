'100% Blues': Bev Conklin Gets Ready to Hit the Stage at the Blast Furnace Blues Festival

Neil Hever talks with Lehigh Valley blues singer Bev Conklin as she prepares to perform with BC Blue at the 2023 Blast Furnace Blues Festival. Bev discusses what makes the festival so special to her.

The Blast Furnace Blues Festival returns to SteelStacks in Bethlehem from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. The event has free admission. More information is available at the SteelStacks website.

(Original air-date: 7/20/2023)