Allentown Calling for Artists to Join Inaugural Inlet Painting Contest | WDIY Local News

The city of Allentown is looking for artists to participate in a new painting contest that highlights the role of a small, but significant, piece of infrastructure.

The city said in a release that it is looking for artists and artist groups to participate in its first annual Go with the Flow Inlet Mural Painting Contest.

The contest seeks to draw attention to the 8,800 inlets which connect Allentown’s streets to its streams and waterways.

Officials said that by creating the murals, artists will be raising awareness about the detrimental effects of pollution flowing with rainwater, and emphasizing the impact on the health of the environment.

In a statement, Mayor Matt Tuerk said city staff want to find “creative and innovative ways to increase awareness of environmental issues.”

"We're massive supporters of the arts, so this was a great way for us to combine the two, as well as provide a unique opportunity for artists to leave a unique and lasting impact on our city,” he said.

Contributed photo / City of Allentown

Artists and groups interested in participating must submit their applications and sketch designs by Aug. 1 at midnight. Materials should be submitted online here, and more information is available on the city’s public works website.

The city will select and notify nine finalists by Aug. 31. Each finalist will paint their designs on one of nine inlet grates in the Arts Park. Officials said the city will provide paint, sealant, brushes, stirrers and any safety materials.

Murals must be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.

The release said the public will be able to vote on their favorite murals to determine the first and second place prize winners, who will be recognized as “Clean Stormwater Champions” at Allentown’s Stormwater Stewardship Awards in November.

(Original air-date: 7/14/23)