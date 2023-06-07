© 2023
'Pure Acoustic Music in Its Truest Form': A Conversation with The Lonesome River Band's Sammy Shelor

WDIY | By Geoff Chambers
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT
Sammy Shelor standing in front of a microphone with a banjo hanging from his shoulder.
Contributed Photo
/
sammy sheldor.com
Sammy Sheldor in 2019 at the SiriusXM studios. Sheldor will perform with The Lonesome River Band at the 42 Annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Geoff Chambers talks with Sammy Shelor, award-winning banjo player with Virginia bluegrass outfit The Lonesome River Band. They have a wide-ranging discussion on Shelor's youth in Virginia; what makes bluegrass so special; influential figures in bluegrass and acoustic music like Bill Monroe, Tony Rice, and Charlie Poole; and more.

The Lonesome River Band will be performing on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the 42 Annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival. Tickets and information are available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 6/3/2023)

Geoff Chambers
Geoff brings together his love of radio, music, volunteerism and the Lehigh Valley every Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm on All Reet Street. He began hosting the show in 2001 and over time has developed a unique format of new and classic folk, blues, bluegrass, folk rock and swing.
