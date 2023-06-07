'Pure Acoustic Music in Its Truest Form': A Conversation with The Lonesome River Band's Sammy Shelor

Geoff Chambers talks with Sammy Shelor, award-winning banjo player with Virginia bluegrass outfit The Lonesome River Band. They have a wide-ranging discussion on Shelor's youth in Virginia; what makes bluegrass so special; influential figures in bluegrass and acoustic music like Bill Monroe, Tony Rice, and Charlie Poole; and more.

The Lonesome River Band will be performing on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the 42 Annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival. Tickets and information are available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 6/3/2023)