Geoff Chambers talks with Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Cockburn whose embrace of folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles has earned him high praise as a prolific artist. Cockburn will be performing with Dar Williams at Musikfest Café in Bethlehem on June 7 and The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville on June 8, 2023.

(Original air-date: 6/3/2023)