Art Imitating Life, Imitating Art: Ara Barlieb Previews the Return of ‘Pints, Pounds & Pilgrims’

WDIY | By Rick Weaver
Published May 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT

Ara Barlieb, co-founder of the Crowded Kitchen Players joins Rick Weaver to talk about the upcoming production of “Pints, Pounds & Pilgrims”, running from June 2-18 at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem.

Ara and Rick talk about the piece’s Celtic inspiration and storyline, how Kate Scuffle and the late George Miller from Lehigh Valley Arts Salon influenced the play’s development, Ara’s other Irish productions, and more.

“Pints Pounds & Pilgrims” will be shown Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, through the Crowded Kitchen Players’ website, or by calling 610-704-6974.

(Original air-date: 5/25/2023)

Rick Weaver
Rick Weaver is the host of Celtic Faire, WDIY's show dedicated to Celtic music which airs Thursdays from 7 - 9 pm. Rick is also a musician, playing in the Lehigh Valley-based traditional Irish band Piper's Request along with fellow WDIY volunteer Megan Everett. Rick plays banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle! Rick also currently serves on the WDIY Board of Directors as Member Representative.
