The Large Flowerheads' Moe Jerant Reflects on Three Decades of Bringing the Music of the 1960s to Life

Drummer and vocalist for longtime Lehigh Valley staple, The Large Flowerheads, joins Bill Dautremont-Smith to discuss her band dedicated to playing the music of the 1960s, their upcoming performance at WDIY's 28th anniversary party, teaching percussion, and more.

Tickets and information for WDIY's Family Fun Day: Groovin' in the Grove are available here. The Large Flowerheads will perform three sets throughout the afternoon on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

(Original air-date: 5/16/2023)