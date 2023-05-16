© 2023
WDIY Headlines

The Large Flowerheads' Moe Jerant Reflects on Three Decades of Bringing the Music of the 1960s to Life

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
Moe Jerant from The Large Flowerheads performing at WDIY's anniversary party in 2019.
Mike Riess
/
Drummer and vocalist for longtime Lehigh Valley staple, The Large Flowerheads, joins Bill Dautremont-Smith to discuss her band dedicated to playing the music of the 1960s, their upcoming performance at WDIY's 28th anniversary party, teaching percussion, and more.

Tickets and information for WDIY's Family Fun Day: Groovin' in the Grove are available here. The Large Flowerheads will perform three sets throughout the afternoon on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

(Original air-date: 5/16/2023)

WDIY Headlines WDIY's 28th Anniversary PartyGroovin' in the GroveThe Large FlowerheadsInterviewLive
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
