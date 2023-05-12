Parkland, Bangor Area, Emmaus High Schools Lead 2023 Freddy Award Nominations | WDIY Local News

The nominees for this year’s annual Freddy Awards have been announced.

The nominees for the 2023 Freddy Awards were announced Thursday during a live broadcast on WFMZ Channel 69 News.

Leading the pack is Parkland High School’s production of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” which garnered 16 nominations.

Close behind are Bangor Area High School’s show “Anastasia” and Emmaus High School’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” both of which received 15 total nominations.

Freedom students produced “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which received 10 nominations, while Southern Lehigh’s production of “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” just missed out on double-digit nominations, receiving nine.

Liberty High School’s “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” and Phillipsburg High School’s “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” were also among the top recipients, garnering eight nominations apiece.

In total, 29 high schools across Lehigh and Northampton Counties, along with Warren County, New Jersey, participated in the Freddy Awards.

The award were started by the State Theatre of Easton back in 2003 to recognize and reward the accomplishments of high school musical theater performances in the area.

The awards are named after J. “Fred” Osterstock, also known as “Fred the Ghost,” who managed the company that owned the theatre from 1936-1965.

The 2023 Freddy Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the State Theatre

See the full list of 2023 Freddy Award nominations here.

(Original air-date: 5/12/23)