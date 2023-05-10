Allentown Accepting Applications for 'Spark' Small Business Mentorship Program | WDIY Local news

The city of Allentown is accepting applications for its small business mentorship program.

According to a release, the city started accepting applications for the Spark Program last week.

The program provides small businesses with one-on-one technical assistance, mentorship and consulting services from local professionals and experts.

Areas of focus include social media and digital marketing, e-commerce, financial and strategic planning, cybersecurity, and legal assistance.

Allentown-based small businesses, with less than 50 employees, are eligible to receive up to 14 hours of support.

The Spark Program was launched in 2021 using funding from the federal CARES Act to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Allentown says the program has supported 23 businesses to date.

The Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and the Allentown Chamber of Commerce are managing the program, tailoring services to the needs of each participating business, and establishing connections with mentors.

Businesses interested in receiving services can apply online here. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until Oct. 31, or until funding for the program runs out.

The city said the Spark Program is also seeking bilingual service providers that can offer mentorship services in Spanish.

Needed services are social media and digital marketing, e-commerce, financial planning, and legal assistance.

Interested parties can contact the Office of Business Expansion, Attraction and Retention at business@allentownpa.gov.

