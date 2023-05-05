© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Bethlehem to Come Alive with Music as the Bethlehem Bach Festival and Bel Canto Youth Chorus Unveil Spring Events

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT
Dr. Joy Hirokawa (left) and Dr. Christopher Jackson (right)

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Dr. Joy Hirokawa, founder and director of the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and Dr. Christopher Jackson, conductor and artistic director of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.

The pair discusses their upcoming events including Bel Canto's Spring Concert, Bel Canto's Ifor Jones Chamber Music Concerts, and the many events at the 114th Bethlehem Bach Festival. The full schedule of events for the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and the Bethlehem Bach Festival is below.

More information is available at the Bach Choir website.

(Original air-date: 4/27/2023)

WDIY Headlines Bach Choir of BethlehemBel Canto Youth ChorusBethlehem Bach FestivalClassicalInterviewLive
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
