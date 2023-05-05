Bethlehem to Come Alive with Music as the Bethlehem Bach Festival and Bel Canto Youth Chorus Unveil Spring Events

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Dr. Joy Hirokawa, founder and director of the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and Dr. Christopher Jackson, conductor and artistic director of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.

The pair discusses their upcoming events including Bel Canto's Spring Concert, Bel Canto's Ifor Jones Chamber Music Concerts, and the many events at the 114th Bethlehem Bach Festival. The full schedule of events for the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and the Bethlehem Bach Festival is below.



More information is available at the Bach Choir website.

(Original air-date: 4/27/2023)

