Bethlehem to Come Alive with Music as the Bethlehem Bach Festival and Bel Canto Youth Chorus Unveil Spring Events
Karen El-Chaar welcomes Dr. Joy Hirokawa, founder and director of the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and Dr. Christopher Jackson, conductor and artistic director of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.
The pair discusses their upcoming events including Bel Canto's Spring Concert, Bel Canto's Ifor Jones Chamber Music Concerts, and the many events at the 114th Bethlehem Bach Festival. The full schedule of events for the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and the Bethlehem Bach Festival is below.
- Sat 5/6 - The Bel Canto Youth Chorus Spring Concert, 4:00 - 6:00 pm | Wesley United Methodist Church
- Fri 5/12 - The Barnette Distinguished Scholar Lecture, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm | Zoellner Arts Center
- Fri 5/12 - Bach at 4, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm | Incarnation of Our Lord Church
- Fri 5/12 - Chamber Music in the Saal, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm | Moravian Museum of Bethlehem
- Fri 5/12 - Festival Dinner | Lecture, 5:45 pm - 7:30 pm | Zoellner Arts Center
- Fri 5/12 - Bach at 8, 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm | Packer Memorial Church
- Sat 5/13 - Ifor Jones Chamber Music Concert, 10:30 am - 12:00 pm | Zoellner Arts Center, Bethlehem
- Sat 5/13 - Festival Luncheon, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm | Zoellner Arts Center
- Sat 5/13 - The Mass in B Minor, 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm | Packer Memorial Church
- Sat 5/13 - Zimmermann’s Coffee House (sold out), 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm | Luckenbach Mill
- Fri 5/19 - The Barnette Distinguished Scholar Lecture, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm | Zoellner Arts Center
- Fri 5/19 - Bach at 4, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm | Incarnation of Our Lord Church
- Fri 5/19 - Chamber Music in the Saal, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm | Moravian Museum of Bethlehem
- Fri 5/19 - Festival Dinner | Lecture, 5:45 pm - 7:30 pm | Zoellner Arts Center
- Fri 5/19 - Bach at 8, 8:00 pm | Packer Memorial Church
- Sat 5/20 - Ifor Jones Chamber Music Concert, 10:00 am - 11:00 am | Zoellner Arts Center
- Sat 5/20 - Festival Luncheon, 11:00 am - 12:15 pm | Zoellner Arts Center
- Sat 5/20 - The Mass in B Minor, 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm | Packer Memorial Church
More information is available at the Bach Choir website.
(Original air-date: 4/27/2023)