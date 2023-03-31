Allentown Health Bureau Urging MA, CHIP Recipients to Check Enrollment Status | WDIY Local News

The Allentown Health Bureau is urging anyone enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program to check their status before federal changes take effect on Saturday.

Health Director David Synnamon said in a statement that all residents who are enrolled under the state’s Medicaid program, called Medical Assistance, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program should complete their renewal application as soon as possible to avoid a loss of coverage.

According to a release, the public health emergency declared in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed Pennsylvanians to keep Medicaid or CHIP coverage, whether or not they completed their annual enrollment package.

However, new federal law will separate the continuous MA eligibility from the public health emergency, and end it on April 1.

After April 1, the Department of Human Services will return to normal eligibility processes, which will require all MA and CHIP recipients to complete an annual renewal to see if they are still eligible for coverage.

If a person is found ineligible for their current coverage, or does not complete their renewal on time, then MA coverage will end.

The health bureau encourages MA and CHIP recipients to keep their contact information up-to-date to receive timely and necessary updates about coverage and benefits.

Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for MA will be referred to other sources of medical coverage like CHIP or Pennie, the state’s health and dental insurance marketplace.

General information and contact information about the changes can be found on the DHS website here. Information about when a person’s annual renewal is scheduled can be found on COMPASS here or on the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

Those without computer or mobile access can call the DHS Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or visit their local County Assistance Office.

In Allentown, the Lehigh County Assistance Office can be reached at 610-821-6509.

(Original air-date: 3/31/23)