Gov. Shapiro to Attend, Speak at LVEDC's Annual Meeting | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is scheduled to address an annual economic gathering in the Lehigh Valley next week.

Shapiro will speak at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting on March 21, at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

According to a press release, this will be the first time a Pennsylvania governor will attend the event.

In a statement, LVEDC President and CEO Don Cunningham said Shapiro “understands our economy and the region’s strength in the commonwealth.”

Shapiro presented his annual state budget proposal to lawmakers on March 7, which Cunningham said highlighted “an aggressive agenda for economic development, job creation and workforce development.”

Shapiro’s proposal includes investing 50% more in the state’s Manufacturing Innovation Program, which connects universities with businesses to boost innovation and job creation.

His budget also calls for $20 million to create a new state program to invest in historically disadvantaged businesses, $24.7 million for job retention and recruitment efforts, and $23.8 million for workforce training and apprenticeship programs, among other measures.

Shapiro’s budget also calls for funding for his new Office of Transformation and Opportunity, which the governor created in January via an executive order to serve as a “one-stop shop” for businesses looking to grow, and to create opportunities for underserved communities.

The release said the LVEDC’s annual meeting celebrates economic highlights and successes of the past year, while addressing “key issues” facing the regional economy. It will begin at 3:30 p.m., with registration starting at 2:30 p.m.

Aside from Shapiro, other event speakers will include Congresswoman Susan Wild, the mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, and a roundtable featuring four young area workers.

(Original air-date: 3/14/23)