Deejay Byg Fury Meets the Cast of Civic Theatre of Allentown's 'Sister Act'

Fury Anderson a.k.a. Deejay Byg Fury, host of WDIY's Myxxin' Up Da Bag, Y'All, attends the opening night of Civic Theatre of Allentown's Sister Act on Friday, February 24. He met up with some of the cast members after the performance to get their reactions: Deborah D'Haiti Mathis (Deloris Van Cartier), Dominique Shelby (TJ), Tracy Ceschin (Mother Superior), Bob Trexler (Joey), and Justan Parker Fields (Eddie).

The musical, based on the 1992 comedy film starring Whoopi Goldberg, tells the story of Deloris who enters protective custody in a convent, disguised as a nun.

Sister Act runs until Sunday, March 12 at the 19th Street Theatre in Allentown. Tickets and more information are available at Civic's website.

Deejay Byg Fury can be heard on WDIY Wednesday nights from 11 PM to 1 AM on Myxxin' Up Da Bag, Y'All where he plays old school hip-hop, funk, soul, and other eclectic favorites, blended together in a live DJ mix.

