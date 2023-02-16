© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Father and Son Jazz Musicians Skip and Dan Wilkins Keep It All in the Family on Their New Album

WDIY | By John Dodds
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST
Skip and Dan Wilkins look out from a window.
Contributed photo
/
Skip Wilkins
Skip and Dan Wilkins have just released their latest album with a quartet, 'In the Stars.'

Father-and-son jazz composers and musicians Skip and Dan Wilkins from Delaware Water Gap in Pennsylvania join WDIY's John Dodds to talk about the release of their new album, In the Stars by the Skip & Dan Quartet on Deer Head RecordsThe album is the pair's fourth release together and the second album in a series planned by Skip.

Plus, Skip discusses his experiences with the jazz scene in Prague, Czech Republic. Dan also talks about some of his recent performances in Philadelphia at Temple University and Chris' Jazz Cafe.

Upcoming shows:

  • February 24 - Lobby at the Lofts - Bethlehem, PA
    The Skip Wilkins Trio featuring Dan Wilkins and Nancy Reed
  • May 19 - Deer Head Inn - Delaware Water Gap, PA
    The Skip & Dan Wilkins Quartet featuring Tony Marino and Bill Goodwin

More information about live shows and albums are available at Skip Wilkins' website.

(Original air-date: 1/31/2023)

John Dodds
John developed his passion for radio listening to the early Offshore Radio stations floating off the Essex Coast of England In the 1960’s and the BBC when he started to grow up a bit. His interest in Jazz stemmed from frequent visits to jazz bars, pubs and clubs in London in his teens, and cities in the U.S these days whenever he can. This has helped shape his love of all forms of jazz. He hosts Doodlin on Tuesday evenings, rotating with Mo Noretsky as well as sitting in on other jazz programs.
