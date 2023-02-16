Father and Son Jazz Musicians Skip and Dan Wilkins Keep It All in the Family on Their New Album

Father-and-son jazz composers and musicians Skip and Dan Wilkins from Delaware Water Gap in Pennsylvania join WDIY's John Dodds to talk about the release of their new album, In the Stars by the Skip & Dan Quartet on Deer Head Records. The album is the pair's fourth release together and the second album in a series planned by Skip.

Plus, Skip discusses his experiences with the jazz scene in Prague, Czech Republic. Dan also talks about some of his recent performances in Philadelphia at Temple University and Chris' Jazz Cafe.

Upcoming shows:



February 24 - Lobby at the Lofts - Bethlehem, PA

The Skip Wilkins Trio featuring Dan Wilkins and Nancy Reed



The Skip Wilkins Trio featuring Dan Wilkins and Nancy Reed May 19 - Deer Head Inn - Delaware Water Gap, PA

The Skip & Dan Wilkins Quartet featuring Tony Marino and Bill Goodwin

More information about live shows and albums are available at Skip Wilkins' website.

(Original air-date: 1/31/2023)