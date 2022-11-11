© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Pianist Dan DeChellis Prepares to Bring a Night of Free Jazz to the IceHouse

WDIY | By Arnie Lichten
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST
Dan DeChellis will be performing a night of improvisational jazz with Gary Hassay and Toshi Makihara at the IceHouse in Bethlehem on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Lehigh Valley pianist Dan DeChellis joins WDIY's Arnie Lichten to talk about his upcoming performance at the IceHouse in Bethlehem, his return to performing, and his approach to creating improvisational jazz music.

DeChellis' performance at the IceHouse will be an improvisational jazz set featuring Gary Hassay (saxophone) and Toshi Makihara (drums). The show will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

DeChellis will also be performing with the Appropriation Committee, his improvisational group, at Pearly Bakers in Easton on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

(Original air-date: 11/7/2022)

WDIY Headlines Dan DeChellisIce HouseBethlehemJazzPearly BakersEastonInterviewLive
Arnie Lichten
Arnie Lichten started broadcasting back in the days of steam powered radio on WJRH in Easton. Leaving the Lehigh Valley for the bright lights and massive audiences of Briarcliff Manor, New York, he spent some time on WRNW, where Howard Stern got his start. Wildly divergent careers followed, and Arnie moved back to the Lehigh Valley, doing shows on WMUH before moving to WDIY. He began hosting Jazz Junction on Friday nights and later moved into his current role as regular Monday afternoon host of The Blend.
