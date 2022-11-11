Pianist Dan DeChellis Prepares to Bring a Night of Free Jazz to the IceHouse

Lehigh Valley pianist Dan DeChellis joins WDIY's Arnie Lichten to talk about his upcoming performance at the IceHouse in Bethlehem, his return to performing, and his approach to creating improvisational jazz music.

DeChellis' performance at the IceHouse will be an improvisational jazz set featuring Gary Hassay (saxophone) and Toshi Makihara (drums). The show will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

DeChellis will also be performing with the Appropriation Committee, his improvisational group, at Pearly Bakers in Easton on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

(Original air-date: 11/7/2022)

