Greater Valley YMCA Receives $3 Million for New Saucon Creek Branch | WDIY Local News

The Greater Valley YMCA has announced that it has received millions of dollars in federal grant funding for a new facility. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Greater Valley YMCA said $3 million was secured by U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s office through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

According to a release the funding will help establish the Saucon Creek YMCA, which will provide services to residents in southern Lehigh County.

Proposed resources include youth and teen programs, an aquatics center, a health and wellness center, senior programs, collaborative partnerships and more.

Contributed photo / Greater Valley YMCA A render of the proposed Saucon Valley YMCA branch in the southern part of Lehigh County.

The grant will support pre-construction and land development costs, like engineering services, site development and utility connections, as well as initial construction costs.

David Fagerstrom, President and CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA, said in the release that once the new Y is established, “it will positively impact tens of thousands of residents over the next 100 years.”

Wild said in a statement that the new space will provide childcare programs and serve as a space for community gathering and connection.

Wild added that, “making childcare more affordable, accessible, and reliable is a critical issue for our community.”

The Greater Valley YMCA includes seven branches across the Lehigh Valley region, and serves 10,000 members and 25,000 youth and teens, according to the group’s website.

(Original air-date: 1/5/23)