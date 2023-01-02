On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-01-05

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on B. Ashra begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Atomic World on Separated Beats Records.

You will also hear new releases by Dave Luxton on Wayfarer Records, by mypan on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records, and by Tea with Warriors.

The latest show's playlist (December 29 - show #1339) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.