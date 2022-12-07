© 2022
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
WDIY Headlines

The Foztones Prepare to Bring a Jazz Pop Flavor to Godfrey Daniels

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
June Thomas, Pete Fluck, and Carlos Benjamin sit in the WDIY on-air studio.
1 of 2  — IMG_2201.JPG
June Thomas, Pete Fluck, and Carlos Benjamin sit in the WDIY on-air studio.
Pete Fluck, June Thomas, and Carlos Benjamin stand in the WDIY music library.
2 of 2  — IMG_2204.JPG
Left to right: Pete Fluck, June Thomas, and Carlos Benjamin.

June Thomas and Pete Fluck from the five-piece Lehigh Valley contemporary jazz pop band the Foztones join WDIY's Carlos Benjamin to discuss the band's eclectic approach to music, which blends blues, swing, Latin, ska, funk, and jazz.

The five members of the Foztones have performed with a wide variety of artists — some of which should be familiar to Lehigh Valley music fans — including Little Anthony, Bernard Purdie, Bob Dorough, Bobby Vinton, Alex Meixner, the Shirelles, Glenn Schwartz, and the Dave Goddess Group.

The Foztones will be performing at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8 PM. The five members of the band will be joined by vocalist Mook Stanton for this performance. More information on the show is available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

(Original air-date: 12/2/2022)

