LU Philharmonic's Paul Salerni on 'Reflections & Celebrations' and 'A Time to Mourn, a Time to Dance'

WDIY's Neil Hever speaks with Lehigh University Philharmonic director and conductor Paul Salerni about the group's concert titled Reflections & Celebrations, taking place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University, beginning at 8 p.m.

The three performances being conducted by Salerni are his orchestral piece A Time to Mourn, a Time to Dance, Brahms’s Symphony No. 2. and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1, featuring Eugene Albulescu as the piano soloist.

(Original air-date: 12/2/22)