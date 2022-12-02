© 2022
LU Philharmonic's Paul Salerni on 'Reflections & Celebrations' and 'A Time to Mourn, a Time to Dance'

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published December 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
Lehigh University Department of Music

WDIY's Neil Hever speaks with Lehigh University Philharmonic director and conductor Paul Salerni about the group's concert titled Reflections & Celebrations, taking place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University, beginning at 8 p.m.

The three performances being conducted by Salerni are his orchestral piece A Time to Mourn, a Time to Dance, Brahms’s Symphony No. 2. and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1, featuring Eugene Albulescu as the piano soloist.

(Original air-date: 12/2/22)

Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
