PA Sinfonia's Paul Chou Prepares for the Devil's Trill Sonata

Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra conductor and violinist Paul Chou talks with WDIY's Lucille Kincaid about his concert at First Presbyterian Church of Allentown on Saturday, November 19, 2022 featuring some devilishly-good selections from Boccherini, Tartini, and Schubert.

The three pieces being performed are: Boccherini's Symphony #6, "La Casa del Diavolo", Tartini's Devil's Trill Sonata, and Schubert's Symphony No. 5. Chou will serves as both conductor and soloist for this concert.

The concert will take place on Saturday at 7:30 PM with a per-concert lecture at 6:30 PM talking more in-depth about the pieces being performed. Some per-concert questions for people to ponder:

How many trills did Tartini write for the violin in this 20-minute sonata, arranged for soloist and string orchestra?

What interval of notes was actually outlawed by the Catholic Church in the 17th century because it was felt only “pleasant intervals should be used to praise God?”

What symphony of Mozart’s has been affiliated with the Symphony No. 5 of Schubert?

(Original air-date: 11/11/2022)