WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
PA Sinfonia's Paul Chou Prepares for the Devil's Trill Sonata

WDIY | By Lucille Kincaid
Published November 20, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST
Lucille Kincaid and Paul Chou in the WDIY music library holding a WDIY sign.
WDIY classical music host and classical music librarian Lucille Kincaid (left) and Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra conductor and violinist Paul Chou.

Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra conductor and violinist Paul Chou talks with WDIY's Lucille Kincaid about his concert at First Presbyterian Church of Allentown on Saturday, November 19, 2022 featuring some devilishly-good selections from Boccherini, Tartini, and Schubert.

The three pieces being performed are: Boccherini's Symphony #6, "La Casa del Diavolo", Tartini's Devil's Trill Sonata, and Schubert's Symphony No. 5. Chou will serves as both conductor and soloist for this concert.

The concert will take place on Saturday at 7:30 PM with a per-concert lecture at 6:30 PM talking more in-depth about the pieces being performed. Some per-concert questions for people to ponder:

  • How many trills did Tartini write for the violin in this 20-minute sonata, arranged for soloist and string orchestra?
  • What interval of notes was actually outlawed by the Catholic Church in the 17th century because it was felt only “pleasant intervals should be used to praise God?”
  • What symphony of Mozart’s has been affiliated with the Symphony No. 5 of Schubert?

(Original air-date: 11/11/2022)

Lucille Kincaid
Lucille Kincaid is a weekly host of WDIY Classics as well as WDIY's music librarian for the Janet Goloub Classical Music Library. Her background is in music education, having worked as a music educator in New Jersey public schools for 33 years. The last 18 years of her career were spent as vocal music director of Sparta High School in Sparta, New Jersey. During her tenure there, her choirs performed in festivals and workshops across the US, Canada, and Europe.
