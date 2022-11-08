ASO Brings Together 3 World War II-Era Pieces for Upcoming Concert Featuring Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins

WDIY's Karen El-Chaar talks with Allentown Symphony Orchestra maestra Diane Wittry, violin soloist Kelly Hall-Tompkins, and conducting fellow Alex Arellano about the symphony's upcoming concerts at Miller Symphony Hall on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The concerts will feature Ralph Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 5 in D Major; Samuel Barber's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14; and Leonard Bernstein's Three Dance Episodes from 'On the Town'. All three of the pieces selected are from different periods during World War II. Wittry explains she chose these pieces to give audiences different perspectives on music that was being performed during the war — especially considering the concert's dates at Miller Symphony Hall come immediately after Veterans Day.

More information and tickets for the concerts at Miller Symphony are available here for the Saturday performance and here for the Sunday performance.

(Original air-date: 11/2/20222)