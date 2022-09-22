© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Tap here to support WDIY's Buy-Back Campaign for the Fall Membership Drive. Help us stay interruption-free for the first weekend of the Drive by donating today! 🎵
WDIY Headlines

Fegley's Brew Works Partners Up to Launch New IPA for Breast Cancer Awareness Month | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published September 22, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
Brew Works 16oz Can Label_SBC_Scars are Beautiful.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Fegley's Brew Works

A Lehigh Valley brewer is collaborating to release a new brew for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
Fegley’s Brew Works announced Monday that it is partnering with the Iowa-based Kinship Brewing Company on the initiative.

In a release, Fegley’s said the breweries are taking part in sharing the story that “Scars Are Beautiful.”

The commemorative beer – which is called Scars Are Beautiful – is a 7% ABV West Coast Style India Pale Ale, which Fegley’s said has a “traditional bitter hop profile,” balanced with pale and crystal malts.

In a statement Jess Mitchell, one of Kinship Brewing Company’s owners who herself received a double mastectomy, said “Scars are Beautiful” represents the changes a person and their body goes through after undergoing the procedure.

Scars Are Beautiful will be available in cans at both Fegley’s Brew Works locations in Allentown and Bethlehem beginning the first week of October.

It will also be available at select other locations in the area in participation with the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild, and for sale online for shipment across the state online.

The beer will serve as a fundraiser for the Cancer Card Xchange, a nonprofit which distributes gift card donations to support people with cancer.

Fegley’s said it will cover all production and packaging costs for the beer, and $2 from every can sale will be donated to the foundation’s efforts.

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)

Tags
WDIY Headlines Fegley's Brew WorksScars Are BeautifulKinship Brewing CompanyBreast Cancer Awareness MonthFundraiserBrewingThe Cancer Card Xchangebreast cancer mastectomyLehigh Valley Brewers GuildJess MitchellBeercharity-focused brewLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky is WDIY's Interim News and Public Affairs Director.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content