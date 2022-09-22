Fegley's Brew Works Partners Up to Launch New IPA for Breast Cancer Awareness Month | WDIY Local News

A Lehigh Valley brewer is collaborating to release a new brew for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Fegley’s Brew Works announced Monday that it is partnering with the Iowa-based Kinship Brewing Company on the initiative.

In a release, Fegley’s said the breweries are taking part in sharing the story that “Scars Are Beautiful.”

The commemorative beer – which is called Scars Are Beautiful – is a 7% ABV West Coast Style India Pale Ale, which Fegley’s said has a “traditional bitter hop profile,” balanced with pale and crystal malts.

In a statement Jess Mitchell, one of Kinship Brewing Company’s owners who herself received a double mastectomy, said “Scars are Beautiful” represents the changes a person and their body goes through after undergoing the procedure.

Scars Are Beautiful will be available in cans at both Fegley’s Brew Works locations in Allentown and Bethlehem beginning the first week of October.

It will also be available at select other locations in the area in participation with the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild, and for sale online for shipment across the state online.

The beer will serve as a fundraiser for the Cancer Card Xchange, a nonprofit which distributes gift card donations to support people with cancer.

Fegley’s said it will cover all production and packaging costs for the beer, and $2 from every can sale will be donated to the foundation’s efforts.

