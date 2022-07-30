© 2022
Lehigh Valley's Lisa Bodnar on Her Upcoming Performance at Civic Theatre's Benefit Concert

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published July 30, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT
Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will be performing at Civic Theatre of Allentown on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Allentown singer-songwriter Lisa Bodnar talks with WDIY's Carlos Benjamin about her new album coming out on October 28th, 40 Years in the Desert; her band Whistlegrass' new album being released in the spring of 2023; her upcoming performance at a Civic Theatre of Allentown benefit concert; and more.

Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will be performing at Civic's Summer Sights and Sounds concert on Saturday, July 30th. The show will be a benefit for Civic, which is a nonprofit community theatre producing an arthouse film series, education programs, and theatre productions in Allentown's West End Theatre District.

In addition to Bodnar and Whistlegrass, Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Steve Brosky will be performing at the Summer Sights and Sounds show. The event will also feature the “Artists Stroll” with visual artists displaying their work in the theatre.

More information about the Summer Sights and Sounds concert is available at Civic's website.

(Original air-date: 7/27/2022)

Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays from 3 to 5 pm. Prior to this, he was a 20-year host of The Blend, where he focused on new adult alternative music, including a weekly Rockabilly Roundup feature for five years. Carlos has hosted numerous performers for interviews and live on-air performances. His radio experience pre-dates WDIY, covering the explosive 80s music scene. He created and produced WDIY’s Culture Calendar for 10 years and continues to be plugged into the regional live music scene, extending that experience beyond the Lehigh Valley, most recently in Austin, Texas.
See stories by Carlos Benjamin
